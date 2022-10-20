False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee

School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.

Active shooter threats at the following schools have been found false, according to local police:

Bradford High School in the Kenosha Unified School District

LakeView Technology Academy in the Kenosha Unified School District

Rufus King High School in the Milwaukee School District

Rawson Elementary School in the South Milwaukee School District

Park High School in the Racine Unified School District

Franklin High School in Franklin Public Schools

Port Washington High School in the Port Washington-Saukville School District

South High School in the Sheboygan Area School District

Local police departments near those schools report no evidence showing an active shooting threat. The false reporting of such incidents is commonly described by authorities as "swatting."

The FBI said in a statement they are tracking numerous active shooting hoaxes in the area.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," according to the bureau.

Charges for a hoax threat for juveniles and adults can range from disorderly conduct (which could include jail time), to making a terrorist threat, a felony that could result in jail time, fines up to $25,000, to removing the ability to own a gun for the rest of your life.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with all confirmed information. Check back for updates and follow live updates below as they come into the newsroom:

LIVE UPDATES, LIVE BLOG - OCT. 20, 2022:

11:12 a.m. update:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson described the hoax active shootings as pranks. He said he is calling the police chief to investigate and catch suspects. "That still does not take the sting out of families across this city... who had to endure this hoax that students were shot or would be shot at schools in our community," Johnson said at a press conference Thursday morning about reckless driving.

11:07 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Sheboygan Area School District: "The Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) has become aware of non-credible threats of active shooters that have been called into school districts around our area and throughout Wisconsin. We were informed of a threat called into the Sheboygan Police Department regarding South High School that was immediately deemed non-credible by the police department due to the type of information included in the call. Our School Resource Officers are in close communication with the Sheboygan Police Department.

We will continue to monitor this situation closely and take appropriate action.

If you or your child hear of a threat to a school, no matter the time of day or night, immediately report the threat to the police or a school official so an investigation can commence. This is the single most important thing we can all do to keep our schools safe. We work closely with the Sheboygan Police Department to determine the threat level and subsequent actions.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Sincerely,

Seth A. Harvatine Superintendent of Schools Sheboygan Area School District"

11 a.m. update:

Sheboygan police released the following statement: "The Sheboygan Police are investigating a non-credible threat made to the dispatch center. The schools are cognizant of the call but are operating normally. The same or similiar calls were made too several school districts in Eastern Wisconsin. See the attached letter for a statement from the SASD."

10:56 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Port Washington Police: " Officers are still clearing rooms. There will be a reunification for parents and students at Niederkorn Library. We ask that no parents respond to the school at this time. PWHS will be closed for the remainder of the day; however we will try and make arrangements for students/teachers to retrieve their property after the school has been cleared. Please follow us for further updates as the when that will occur. Again there have been no signs of a shooter and no students or staff have been injured."

11:37 a.m. update:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he will address the hoax at a press conference about reckless driving, at 11 a.m.

10:36 a.m. update:

Scene at Bradford High School in the Kenosha Unified School District. Police there confirm false active shooter threat at the school. Photos from @RacineCountyEye

RacineCountyEye

Scene at Bradford High School





10:31 a.m. update:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley called swatting an "awful crime."

Swatting is an awful crime that monopolizes valuable public safety resources, causes undue stress/anxiety, and crumbles trust. I condemn any person who falsely reports to 911. — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) October 20, 2022

10:29 a.m. update:

TMJ4 News reporters outside Port Washington High School:

Huge police presence outside of #PortWashington high school.



So far, police have NOT found any evidence of a school shooter. I’m watching officers in tactical gear escorting students out of the building.@tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Yud8ph1zPR — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) October 20, 2022

Port Washington police say HS students are being evacuated. Officers are sweeping the building after an active shooter threat. Police say they haven’t found anything concerning and that this is likely one of many hoax/swatting calls sent to schools across SE WI this morning. pic.twitter.com/OHNRvqnWwu — Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) October 20, 2022

10:27 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Milwaukee School District: This morning, police responded to the Rufus King High School campus after they received reports of a potential safety concern on the property. No threats to student safety were found. All students are safe and teaching and learning are continuing as normal.

The incident is under investigation. MPS will follow our code of conduct in addressing consequences for anyone who was determined to be involved in this situation.

As soon as we became aware of the situation, students and staff were directed to remain in classrooms and follow safety protocols until the situation was cleared. Safety is the number one priority of Milwaukee Public Schools. Whenever there is potential for an incident on or near a school that could impact the well-being of students or staff, protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.

10:06 a.m. update:

According to a report from NPR earlier this month, the FBI said it is aware of a rise of hoax active shootings but said they have "no information to indicate a specific and credible threat."

The FBI said they are working with police at every level to investigate fake threats, according to the NPR report. But police including in Minnesota and Louisiana report the calls may be from Africa, particularly Ethiopia, but the FBI would not comment on the origin of the calls, according to NPR.

10:03 a.m. update:

Racine police department issued the following statement:

10:03 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Kenosha Unified School District: Below are the messages sent to our families this morning following what was believed to be hoax calls at two KUSD schools:

INITIAL CALL:

Hello, Bradford and LakeView families. This is Kenosha Unified calling to share that we are currently in lockdown at both schools due to active shooter reports received by the Kenosha Police and the Pleasant Prairie Police departments. Police are on scene at both schools doing thorough walkthroughs and safety sweeps. We will remain in lockdown until we receive the all clear from each of the departments. So far there has been no evidence of a shooting or active threat, but this cannot be confirmed until all safety sweeps are complete. Please do not go to the school at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. Thank you.

UPDATE – BRADFORD:

Hello, Bradford families. This is Kenosha Unified calling to share that we have received the all clear from the Kenosha Police Department. No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, parents/guardians may pick up their child from the fieldhouse at this time. This is not required, but is an option for parents/guardians who wish to do so. Please use door 2 or 3 and come prepared to show an ID. In addition, our counselors are prepared to support students who may need someone to talk to about today’s events.

We’d like to take a moment to share our genuine appreciation for the quick response of the Kenosha Police Department this morning. We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools.

Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats. Thank you.

UPDATE – LAKEVIEW:

Hello, LakeView families. This is Kenosha Unified calling to share that we have received the all clear from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, we will have counselors prepared to support students who may need someone to talk to about today’s events.

We’d like to take a moment to share our genuine appreciation for the quick response of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department this morning. We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools.

Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats. Thank you.

10:02 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Racine police: Racine Police Department 730 Center Street · Racine Wisconsin, 53403 PHONE NO. (262) 886-2300 FAX. NO. (262) 635-0190 Date: October 20, 2022 No: 22-27 Subject: Fake Shooting Call On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 0823 hours the Racine Police Department received a call from an unknown person who stated that he was a teacher at Park High School and that there is an active shooter in the school and fifteen students had been shot. The caller went on to describe the shooter and the weapon. The School Resource Officer, who was at Park High School at the time, had not heard any shots fired. Officers were immediately sent to Park High School and the school was put on lockdown. Racine Fire also responded and Mt. Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD and the Racine County Sheriff's Department were all notified. The building was cleared and no active shooter or injured students were found. Kenosha Bradford High School and Pleasant Prairie had similar calls to which were both false. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at (262) 635-7868. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox Public Information Officer

10:01 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Milwaukee police: Milwaukee Police responded to a school regarding a claim of an active shooter that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:59 a.m., on the 1800 block of W. Olive Street. An individual called claiming there was an active shooter at the school. MPD officers responded and determined there was no active shooter. At this time, there is no known threat. MPD continues to seek the unknown caller. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

10 a.m. update:

Verbatim from Port Washington-Saukville School District: At this time the District has been notified that the Port Washington High School has been evacuated. The District will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

The reunification site is at the W.J. Niederkorn Library.

Located at:

316 W. Grand Ave.

Port Washington, WI 53074

9:30 a.m. update:

The Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin called it a "horrible hoax today" across the school districts.

Appears to be a horible hoax today as multiple reports of active shooters at several school districts all over. Our members and law enforcement responding and have not located any shooters or victims at any schools at this time. #Wisconsin — Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (@PFFW) October 20, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip