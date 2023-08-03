Exclusive: Vice President Kamala Harris weighs in on Travis King during Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview with TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson.

The two touched on a number of issues, including President Joe Biden's plan to make the internet cheaper and faster.

VP Harris talked up the billion-dollar broadband investment in Wisconsin that will bring up to 200 jobs at Sanmina in Pleasant Prairie, a maker of circuit boards.

Her visit to Milwaukee comes as the Racine family of American soldier Travis King pressed for answers on his whereabouts in North Korea. King sprinted across the demilitarized zone after facing legal troubles while serving in South Korea last month, creating a diplomatic dilemma.

VP Harris told Benson in the exclusive interview that the White House is trying to learn more about King's situation in North Korea.

"It's tragic and I know how his family is suffering and we are doing everything we can to bring him home," Harris said. "The Department of Defense is working actively on this through our State Department, there's a lot of activity on this, and we're going to do everything we can to bring him home."

Harris' official visit to battleground Wisconsin comes as the Biden-Harris team prepares to sell Bidenomics, the President's economic policies, ahead of the 2024 elections.

