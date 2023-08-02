Family of Racine soldier detained in N Korea hopes to meet with VP Kamala Harris when she comes to Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. — Fifteen days since a U.S. Army soldier sprinted across the border into North Korea, the family of Travis King is calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with them.

Vice President Harris plans to visit Wisconsin Thursday.

“If Kamala Harris comes I’d be happy to meet with her— My family would be happy to meet her,” said Myron Gates, Travis King’s uncle.

The family is getting new help from a crisis management consultant, Jonathan Franks, who has assisted the families of other active military members and veterans detained in other countries. His goal is to bring King home safe. “My heart just sank, cause it’s been years since there's been an American in North Korea," said Franks.

Franks has messaged the Vice President’s office to meet with King’s family, as she plans to visit Wisconsin Thursday. “The Vice President coming into town tomorrow—I'm hopeful that someone in the government will find time to come and explain what is going on, and what they can expect going forward. I don't think that's too much to ask.”

The U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed on July 18 the Racine soldier crossed the border into North Korea “Willfully and without authorization.” Reports show King had recently been released from a South Korean prison and had been escorted to the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of getting on the plane, he joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone, where U.S. officials say King ran across the border to North Korea where he was detained.

King has not been heard from since. His grandmother Barbara Gates shared the family's worries, saying, “I miss him. I hope nobody doing nothing to hurt him. Just send him back home to us.”

King’s uncle, Myron Gates, said 15 days on—his family has had no answers. “The longer we wait the more I feel scared like something might happen to him and we might not see him again," said Gates.

The family created T-Shirts with a photo of Travis King’s military photo.

On the back it says, ‘Life takes you in unexpected places. Love brings you back !!!”

His uncle Myron Gates added, “Love can bring you back…”

