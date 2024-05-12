"Everything in the name of Sade": Community continues celebration of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE — After an emotional memorial Friday, the celebration of life for Sade Robinson continued Saturday at a public gathering.

The memorial featured a show of community support on the day after what would have been Robinson’s 20th birthday.

Prosecutors said the 19-year-old was killed and dismembered after a first date in April.

“Today is a relief. A weight lifted off our shoulders. We’re celebrating her but in a good spirit. Yesterday was all sad, but today is a good spirit,” Arlinda Garza, Sade’s cousin, said.

Wilson Park was filled with pink decorations, tables, and photos of the young woman that loved ones shared.

Robinson was supposed to graduate from MATC next week with a degree in criminal justice. At the gathering Saturday, there was a special, pink graduation cap made in her honor.

“It’s hard having a memorial without all of her but we will not stop,” Garza said.

Even as their family celebrated and grieved their own loss, they included a table for four-year-old Zekani Hymes at the memorial.

The child was hit and killed by a driver on Milwaukee’s north side two weeks ago.

“Out of all the things you’re going through, and you want to do stuff to help me and my family?” Nana Green, Zekani’s great aunt, asked. “It’s a blessing to us. The community coming together, it’s a blessing.”

While the two tragedies are different, they’re uniting a community.

“That’s the start of Sade’s Voice. That’s our movement. Protect our girls,” Garza shouted.

Sade’s Voice Foundation is a nonprofit created by her mom, Sheena Scarbrough, in honor of her daughter.

Garza said while the memorial was this weekend, they will still be out searching until they find the rest of Sade’s remains.

