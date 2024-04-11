Timeline: What's happened since Sade Robinson's disappearance

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — We're working to learn more information about the disappearance of Sade Robinson and the possible connection to the human remains that have been found across our region over the last 10 days.

Since Robinson went missing, her family's been asking for donations for search efforts, but Wednesday night, the GoFundMe said the money will now be used for memorial expenses.

So far, law enforcement has not confirmed the death of Robinson or connected her to the body parts, or the person of interest in custody, Maxwell Anderson.

Here's a timeline since this all started.

Monday, April 1st

19-year-old Sade Robinson went missing.

Tuesday, April 2nd

Family said Robinson's car was found torched near the intersection of 30th and Lisbon on Milwaukee's north side.

That same day, a severed leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, 11 miles from Robinson's burned car.

Thursday, April 4th

TMJ4 crews found Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies searching a home on Oklahoma and 39th Street.

That same day, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson was taken into custody and identified as a person of interest in relation to the severed leg found in Cudahy.

It's important to note, TMJ4 has chosen to identify Anderson because of the nature of the allegations. He has not been charged with a crime.

Friday, April 5th

Sheriff's deputies found more body parts near 30th and Lisbon, the same location where Robinson's car was set on fire.

Saturday, April 6th

Robinson's family searched the area of 30th and Lisbon and found Robinson's blanket.

Milwaukee Police came out to search the area again and found even more human remains.

Sunday, April 7th

Robinson's family comes back to search the same area they did on April 6th and find human remains again.

Tuesday, April 9th

Anderson went before a Milwaukee County judge where prosecutors asked for an extension to keep him behind bars. That extension was granted.

The same night, friends and family of Robinson's went back to Warnimont Park in Cudahy to search the area. Family said they found what they believed to be body parts, but the sheriff's office needed to investigate further.

Thursday, April 11

It's now been 11 days since Robinson went missing. The sheriff's office is leading the investigation and hasn't returned our calls or emails.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office did confirm charges are likely not coming Thursday.

Robinson's mother told us when charges are filed, she plans to speak with us.

