Community remembers 4-year-old killed in hit and run, driver held on $500,000 bond

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of striking his girlfriend and killing her 4-year-old daughter made his first appearance in court Saturday.

A commissioner set Donald Crayton’s bail at $500,000. He’s charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor related to the crash.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 News, Crayton struck Zekani and Hymes Tuesday morning as they crossed Teutonia Avenue. The complaint said Crayton was dating Hymes and the three lived at the same address.

The charges come after Crayton was convicted of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death, back in Oct. 2018.

“The allegation here is that, once again, you still don't have a license. You're operating in a manner that's dangerous, that somebody died as a result, that instead of pulling over you ran, that you allegedly coerced Ms. Merkel, who I guess is a friend of yours, or maybe your significant other, to run from the police, and then that you even ran on foot,” Commissioner Childs-Rhodes said during court.

Adriana Merkel, 21, is also charged in the case. Investigators said she and Crayton led police on a high-speed chase into Wauwatosa hours after the hit-and-run.

Merkel’s bail is set at $50,000. According to the complaint, Merkel described Crayton as her boyfriend.

The court ordered that both Merkel and Crayton cannot operate a vehicle while the case is pending.

As the two defendants went through court, nearly 100 people gathered to honor Zekani on Saturday with balloons, stuffed animals, and hand-written notes at a memorial where the 4-year-old was killed.

Kaylee Staral A memorial for Zekani Hymes was put on by friends, family and the King Center.

“She’s a real sweetheart. She’s really going to be missed,” Kendell Hymes, Zekani’s great uncle said. “I just wish it could have turned out different than this.”

Kaylee Staral Kendell Hymes is Zekani's great uncle.

The family shared they’re appreciative of the support of the community as Gloria recovers in the hospital.

“My baby is doing good y’all," Erika Hymes said.

As the group joined hands in prayer, many expressed frustration that they’re in this situation in the first place.

Kaylee Staral Kijuana Jackson is a family friend

“Four years old is way too young to lose a life. Something has to happen,” Kijuana Jackson, a family friend, said. “What is it going to take? Who has to die next for lawmakers to make change? We have to take our city back or it’s going to become the norm.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told TMJ4 that a person who was riding with Donald Crayton when prosecutors say he struck and killed Zekani is also in custody. TMJ4 is awaiting those formal charges before naming them publicly.

Crayton and Merkel will be back in court on May 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error