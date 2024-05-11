Loved ones honor Sade Robinson at emotional memorial

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people celebrated the life of Sade Robinson on Friday on what would have been her 20th birthday.

The 19-year-old was killed and dismembered after a first date in April.

The celebration of her life at the Baird Center was filled with pink, which was Robinson’s favorite color.

Loved ones wearing pink spent hours sharing memories and tears among family and friends.

“In the sixteen years we had, we did everything together,” Adrianna Reams, Sade’s little sister, said through tears.

“When we leave here, I want everyone to carry on Sade’s light in you.”

Robinson worked two jobs and was set to graduate this spring from MATC with a degree in criminal justice.

As the group reflected on her life, Sade’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough called attention to the ongoing investigation and missing body parts of her daughter.

For nearly every day since Robinson first went missing, her cousins and other community members have searched areas across Milwaukee County for her remains.

“Every single day and we haven’t stopped. We’re going to search until we find all of her,” Robinson's cousin, Keyiana, said.

Friends and coworkers also took time to share the things they loved about Robinson.

“Her biggest superpower is smiling and turning your day around,” Kirby Clark, president of Pizza Shuttle said.

“She made sure I didn’t give up. She made sure I didn’t quit basketball,” a friend shared.

“If you’ve never heard that laugh, you’re missing something,” Jonathan Reams, Sade’s stepfather, smiled.

The family said Friday’s service was not a funeral, but a memorial, adding that they can’t put Robinson to rest until they have all of her.

In the meantime, Scarbrough is working through her grief to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

A nonprofit she helped create, Sade’s Voice Foundation, will support families of missing Black women and bring awareness to their stories.

At the end of the service, the group walked outside and released six doves in honor of Robinson.

Later Friday night, several buildings across Milwaukee, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Pfister Hotel, and Fiserv Forum, all glowed pink in her honor.

Robinson’s accused killer, Maxwell Anderson, is scheduled to be back in court next week.

