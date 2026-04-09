Evers signs online sports betting bill into law

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed a bill legalizing online sports betting apps.

The bill passed in both the state Assembly and Senate with bipartisan support and had the support of the Tribal Nations of Wisconsin.

Online sports betting is not currently legal in Wisconsin. In-person sports betting is available at tribal-owned casinos in the state.

This law will allow online sports betting through apps, as long as they are connected to a computer server at a tribal-owned casino in Wisconsin. The legislation could push aside national sports betting operations like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Opponents of the legislation argue that easier access to gambling will fuel addiction.

"It puts a sports book in every pocket," Sen. Andre Jacque, a Republican from New Franklin said. "It turns every game, every play, every moment into an opportunity to bet and, in doing so, accelerates a pattern that we already know can become dangerous — the slide from casual betting to compulsive behavior."

Supporters say it will benefit the state's tribes and allow Wisconsin to set the terms for how online sports betting is structured.

"I would rather we put as many parameters around it as we can to take care of our consumers and keep the revenue in with the family of our local tribes who are also sharing back to the state," Sen. Kristin Dassler-Alfheim, a Democrat from Appleton, said. "It's going to happen in Wisconsin, and taking control of it is a smarter play for all of us.

Evers said the work is just the beginning. The state will now need to negotiate agreements known as compacts with all the tribes. Current agreements between the state and tribes include revenue-sharing provisions.

"This legislation is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one," Evers said in a letter to the state Assembly. "The real work begins today. Each of the 11 Tribes must now work diligently-and together-to shape the future of sports betting in Wisconsin."

Evers said the new compacts will have to benefit each of the 11 Tribal Nations equally.

"What I will not accept is a plan that fractures this opportunity into unequal pieces, allowing some Tribes to reap great benefits while leaving only crumbs for others. An approach that exacerbates long-standing inequalities among Tribal Nations is not good for Wisconsinites or Wisconsin. I will not entertain it as governor."

Evers said this is "an opportunity to avoid mistakes of the past."

Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman Brooks Boyd issued the following statement following the signing.

“This marks an important step forward for Wisconsin’s tribal nations and for the state. This bipartisan legislation respects tribal sovereignty and keeps the economic benefits of mobile sports betting in Wisconsin. We are extremely grateful to Governor Tony Evers and the legislature for their support in advancing this legislation that will help bring a responsible regulatory framework to mobile sports betting in Wisconsin.”

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