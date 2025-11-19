Wisconsin online sports betting bill put on hold as Assembly hits the brakes

Wisconsin's proposed online sports betting legislation has been unexpectedly paused just hours before an anticipated Assembly vote, leaving the future of expanded gaming in the state uncertain until next year.

The bill, which had been moving quickly through the state capitol with bipartisan committee support, was expected to receive a vote in the Assembly Wednesday afternoon. However, Assembly leaders announced they were hitting the brakes on the proposed legislation.

Online sports betting vote tabled

Currently, Wisconsin allows sports betting only in person at the state's tribal casinos. The proposed bill would expand gaming to online betting, allowing people to place bets through apps as long as they're connected to computer servers on tribal land.

Assembly Speaker Tyler August said there was no rush to move forward with the legislation, citing new concerns raised by some members. August did not provide specific details about those concerns but maintained his support for the bill.

August said he thinks it's the right thing for the state, and he does believe that this bill will come up again next year and it will pass in the Assembly.

Supporters of the legislation argue it would bring Wisconsin in line with a popular national trend and tap into the lucrative online sports betting market. However, opponents worry that expanding sports betting options would lead to increased financial losses for people caught up in gambling.

The pause means any discussion about online sports betting in Wisconsin will have to wait until the beginning of next year, when the bill is expected to resurface in the Assembly.

