Elmbrook School District closes 3 schools due to power outages

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Elmbrook School District closed three of its schools on Thursday due to power outages caused by strong winds overnight.

The district displayed a message on its website saying Pilgrim Park, Brookfield Elementary and Dixon are closed Thursday.

The district continues that they have no estimate when power will be restored at the schools.

All other schools in the school district had classes as normal.

Milwaukee Public Schools and the Racine Unified School District moved to virtual learning also because of outages Thursday morning.

Earlier Thursday almost 70,000 We Energies customers were out of power.

