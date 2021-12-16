Almost 30,000 We Energies customers without service due to powerful winds

As Wednesday's powerful wind grows stronger, the number of We Energies customers without service across southeastern Wisconsin climbs.

At 11 p.m., nearly 20,000 customers are out of service. By 11:25 p.m., the number of customers without service jumped to 26,473. That number grew to 29,578 by 11:45 p.m.

You can check the We Energies outage map by clicking here.

We Energies Outage Map The number of customers without service is almost at 20,000 around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

We Energies By 11:25 p.m., the number of customers without service jumped to 26,473. That number grew to 29,578 by 11:45 p.m.

The rare weather event meant a busy day of preparation for utility workers. We Energies said crews are ready to respond if and when the power goes out.

"The tough thing about this storm is it's such a wide area right now anticipated that we can't move a lot of resources to one specific area," Brendan Conway with We Energies stated. "We can throw hundreds and hundreds of people at a restoration effort."

Milwaukee First Responders and emergency management agencies have also opened up an Emergency Operations center in downtown Milwaukee to manage Wednesday's incoming storm.

The group has also formed two task forces comprised of fire apparatus and We Energies crews that are stationed on the north and south sides of the county. They can respond to reports of downed lines caused by the storm.

****A HIGH WIND WARNING WILL BE IN PLACE FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH 6 AM THURSDAY MORNING. GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, WHICH COULD CAUSE POWER OUTAGES AND DIFFICULT TRAVEL FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES****

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED UNTIL 1 A.M. FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WALWORTH COUNTY, FOND DU LAC COUNTY, DODGE COUNTY, WAUKESHA COUNTY, JEFFERSON COUNTY****

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip