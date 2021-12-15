ReadyWisconsin: Here is how to be prepared for tonight's rare wind, storm event

All of Wisconsin is under a High Wind Warning Wednesday night beginning 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible, which could cause power outages and make travel difficult. There is also a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. The big tornado threat is just to our west across Iowa and western Wisconsin.

ReadyWisconsin, an emergency management campaign with the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, is urging people to be prepared during this rare December weather event.

The strong winds expected in Wisconsin this evening and overnight can be extremely dangerous in buildings with larger span roofs. Gyms, cafeterias, theaters, and large retail stores can all be at risk of damage. #ReadyWI #wiwx pic.twitter.com/btguQU458u — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) December 15, 2021

Officials say you should make preparations now for power outages that could be prolonged in some areas.

According to ReadyWisconsin, people should do the following to stay safe from severe weather:

Know where designated shelters are located at home, work, and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens, a NOAA Weather Radio, local media, and smartphone apps are all important tools. Don’t rely on any single source for important life-saving alerts.

If you have a mobile device, make sure it is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. On many devices, that option is available in the settings menu.

Create an emergency kit for your home, with supplies such as food, water, a flashlight, and first aid kit. Find tips for building a kit by clicking here. https://readywisconsin.wi.gov [lnks.gd]

UNPRECEDENTED EVENT: Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in portions of Wisconsin. Take precautions now to protect yourself and your property. #wiwx #ReadyWisconsin https://t.co/J22QKddKMj pic.twitter.com/Rwc7FdkM1p — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) December 15, 2021

Officials say you should also avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during high wind events. ReadyWisconsin says you should remain in lower levels of your home and avoid windows.

Crosswinds can also affect those driving high-profile vehicles, such as semi-trucks and large SUVs, according to ReadyWisconsin.

Significant, damaging winds will be likely later today and tonight across the Midwest. @NWS predicts widespread gusts of 60-75+ mph, both inside and outside of thunderstorms. Prepare now for potential power outages!



Tips here: https://t.co/dCTBmXYN0N pic.twitter.com/S7YVQ2gPEC — FEMA Region 5 (@femaregion5) December 15, 2021

You can keep up with the latest forecast below:

