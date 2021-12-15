Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Warm, wet Wednesday with wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour

****A HIGH WIND WATCH WILL BE IN PLACE FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH 6 AM THURSDAY MORNING. GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, WHICH COULD CAUSE POWER OUTAGES AND DIFFICULT TRAVEL FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES****

Get ready for a wild 24 hours of weather in Southeast Wisconsin. We're starting this morning with some fog, which should dissipate as the winds pick up around sunrise. It's going to be a record warm day, but not a pretty day. Skies remain gloomy all day with drizzle and a few light showers. On the flip side, temperatures climb to around 60 degrees by this afternoon. South winds will gust over 30 mph by this afternoon.

The wind really cranks up tonight. We could see damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph! Plan for the potential for power outages. We'll likely reach our high temperature for the day, in the middle 60s, by around midnight tonight. If that's not crazy enough, we could see a very quick moving round of thunderstorms roll in overnight as well. There is a big tornado threat just to our west across Iowa and western Wisconsin. We will have to closely monitor any storms that make it here.

Colder air rushes in tomorrow morning. Temperatures most of Thursday will be in the 30s but the wind will make it feel like the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy, Windy, Warm. Ch. Light Shower

High: 64

Wind: S15-30 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Very Windy. Chance T-Storms

Low: 63 Midnight...42 Sunrise

Wind: S 25-35 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Windy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Snow Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

