3 RUSD schools moving to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages

MILWAUKEE — Three Racine Unified School District locations will move to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages caused by damaging winds overnight.
Gilmore Fine Arts, Wadewitz Elementary, and all programs at the Community Pathways Campus are the affected schools.
Earlier in the morning, Milwaukee Public Schools announced that 14 of its locations would be virtual as well on Thursday.
Students and staff who attend the following schools will participate in virtual learning remotely today, per MPS:
- Albert E. Kagel School
- Escuela Vieau
- Lloyd Barbee Montessori School
- James Fenimore Cooper School
- Ralph Waldo Emerson School
- Humboldt Park School
- Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts
- Frances Starms Discovery Learning Center
- Starms Early Childhood Center
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School
- Dr. George W. Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science
- James E. Groppi High School
- Brown Street Academy
- Grant Gordon Learning Center
MPS says students and families should expect to be contacted by their students' teachers for further virtual learning instructions.
Wind gusts topped out at near 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin overnight, with thousands of We Energies customers out of service. Crews will work to restore service throughout the day Thursday.