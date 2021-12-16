14 MPS schools moving to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages

MILWAUKEE — Fourteen Milwaukee Public Schools locations will move to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages caused by damaging winds overnight.

Students and staff who attend the following schools will participate in virtual learning remotely today, per MPS:

Albert E. Kagel School

Escuela Vieau

Lloyd Barbee Montessori School

James Fenimore Cooper School

Ralph Waldo Emerson School

Humboldt Park School

Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts

Frances Starms Discovery Learning Center

Starms Early Childhood Center

Oliver Wendell Holmes School

Dr. George W. Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science

James E. Groppi High School

Brown Street Academy

Grant Gordon Learning Center

MPS says students and families should expect to be contacted by their students' teachers for further virtual learning instructions.

Wind gusts topped out at near 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin overnight, with a peak of nearly 80,000 We Energies customers out of service. Crews will work to restore service throughout the day Thursday.

