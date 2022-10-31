Edited video shows deadly shoot-out between homicide suspect, officers in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.

The edited video, uploaded to YouTube [viewer discretion advised], shows the initial police chase with a truck and the shooting near Edison and Juneau on Sept. 2, 2022. The video ends with a graphic that states that during the incident, the suspect fired a total of 18 rounds, while officers fired a total of 76 rounds.

The suspect died from gunshot injuries. A bystander was also hit by bullets but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative duty as per protocol.

As Milwaukee police initially reported, officers saw a homicide suspect's vehicle near 22nd and National and began to pursue it.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled. MPD says the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at police officers. Police returned fire.

Milwaukee police say during the shootout, a 22-year-old woman from Hudson was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was killed on the scene. He was 47 years old, police said.

While police have not identified the suspect, his age, vehicle, and license plate match that of Ernest Terrell Blakney, the man charged with killing his girlfriend and setting a house on fire.

Watch: A bystander in the area got a video of the chase and shooting.

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near MLK and Juneau

Milwaukee police said eight officers were involved, they have all been placed on administrative duty in accordance with standard policy.

The officers involved were:

A 47-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

Two 33-year-old male officers with over 3 years of service.

A 31-year-old male officer with over 12 years of service.

A 30-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

A 26-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

A 23-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

A 22-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

