D'Vontaye Mitchell's mother reacts to the video that shows the moments leading up to his death

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Protesters took to the steps of the Milwaukee County Safety Building Monday morningdemanding prosecutors charge the people involved in D'Vontaye Mitchell's death.

TMJ4 News Protesters rally, demanding justice in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

Friday, the medical examiner ruled Mitchell's death a homicide.

Mitchell died after being held down by four Hyatt Regency Employees, outside the hotel, on June 30th. Milwaukee police said it all started because Mitchell was causing a disturbance inside.

A disturbance we have yet to see.

However, we have seen video of some of the moments leading up to Mitchell's death. Moments his mother, Brenda Giles, saw for the first time Monday.

"My son was standing there with his hands up like this," Giles explained. "They dragging him through the hallway, pulling, kicking, hitting him with brooms, oh my god. Clothes coming off of him, punching him in the face, that was horrible."

Because of a subpoena filed Friday, parts of the moments leading up to Mitchell's death were made public. Its parts, attorneys claim, the Hyatt Regency handed over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney weeks ago.

Some family members have seen this video in the DA's office.

"Is it weird to you guys that we still don't have that piece of video that, of that 'initial disturbance'," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"That's very disturbing, like why? I mean, you guys showed us all these other videos, but the most important one, where is that video at? And why won't they release it," Nayisha Mitchell, D'Vontaye Mitchell's sister, responded.

TMJ4 News Nayisha Mitchell, D’Vontaye Mitchell’s sister.

It's a question that's been looming for more than five weeks now.

We still don't have that video, but we do have the video of Mitchell being beaten, dragged, and pinned to the ground. We also have the final autopsy results, which ruled his death a homicide.

For weeks now, the DA has said he's waiting on the autopsy results before making a charging decision.

"That's what we were waiting for, we got it, so do what you have to do. Do your job. Make this s*** make sense. Do your job. We need convictions, we need arrests," Giles pleaded.

TMJ4 News Brenda Giles, D’Vontaye Mitchell’s mother.

"Is your patience running out," Rae asked Giles and Nayisha Mitchell.

"My patience is running thin," Nayisha Mitchell responded.

"Mine has ran thin, yes it has," Giles said.

"Do you feel like you guys should have to fight for something like this," Rae asked.

"No, we should not," Giles responded.

The family said since the video was publicly released, along with the autopsy results, the DA should've charged the people in the video.

No charges have been filed and no one has been arrested.

It's a story we'll continue following.

