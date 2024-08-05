Protesters rally for justice in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

Protesters gathered in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse to rally.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Protesters rally, demanding justice in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

They are demanding justice for D'Vontaye Mitchell, who died outside the Hyatt Regency at the end of June. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office listed the immediate cause of death as "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine."

Police said Mitchell caused a disturbance. He then was pinned down by four hotel workers and became unresponsive. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.

On July 16, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it was waiting for results of the autopsy before it issued any charges in the case.

Never-before-seen surveillance video from the night Mitchell died shows him being dragged out of the hotel by a guest. We saw a Hyatt employee hit Mitchell with a broom and another Hyatt employee punch him several times while he was already on the ground being dragged by the guest. TMJ4 was not allowed to record the video.

In the several videos we were shown, it was clear Mitchell was not fighting back. In several instances, he even had his hands up and looked like he was trying to back away.

TMJ4 is working to see if charges will be filed in Mitchell's death. This story will be updated.

