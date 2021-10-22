Watch
Drive-thru flu shots this weekend hosted by Froedtert

Posted at 7:35 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 08:35:06-04

MILWAUKEE — You can get your flu shot this weekend at a few different drive-thru locations throughout southeast Wisconsin.

The flu shots are offered by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. These shots will help prevent you from getting the flu and reducing the severity of symptoms if infected. The shot is available for anyone 16 years old and over. Masks must be worn when getting the shot.

Here are the locations and time:

  • F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health Center, W180N8000 Town Hall Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
    • Saturday, Oct 23, 8 a.m.-noon
  • F&MCW West Bend Hospital, 3200 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095
    • Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-noon
  • F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin)
    • Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-noon

