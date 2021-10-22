Drive-thru flu shots this weekend hosted by Froedtert

MILWAUKEE — You can get your flu shot this weekend at a few different drive-thru locations throughout southeast Wisconsin.

The flu shots are offered by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. These shots will help prevent you from getting the flu and reducing the severity of symptoms if infected. The shot is available for anyone 16 years old and over. Masks must be worn when getting the shot.

Here are the locations and time:



F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health Center, W180N8000 Town Hall Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Saturday, Oct 23, 8 a.m.-noon



F&MCW West Bend Hospital, 3200 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095

Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-noon



F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin)

Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-noon



