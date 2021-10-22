Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

FRANKLIN — In about a week, neighborhoods across southeast Wisconsin will be filled with kids ready to grab candy for Trick-or-Treating. Community Resource Officer Gary Wallace with the Franklin Police Department said there are things parents and drivers should remember when traveling on Halloween weekend.

First visibility is key, make sure your child has a flashlight, and glow stick or reflective gear on their bag so drivers can see them. Pedestrians should walk on the left side of the road and parents should talk to their kids about a safety plan before they leave.

"Travel in groups together. Only go to houses that are well lit and have a pitch light on," said Wallace.

For drivers, Officer Wallace said, pay extra attention to the roadways, turn on your headlights earlier than normal, be careful approaching intersections, slow down your speeds, and be careful around neighborhoods and school zones.

"There is going to be a lot of kids very excited, ingesting a lot of sugar, darting out on the roads so first off, put your hand held devices down. If you’re only going to do it any other day of the year, do it on this day," said Officer Wallace.

Once the kids bring the candy back home, Wallace said it's important for parents to inspect the candy.

Most Trick-Or-Treating events occur between 5:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. In Franklin, Trick-Or-Treating is on October 31st from 4:00- 7:00 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip