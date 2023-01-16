Dodge County loses all of its full-time prosecutors: Report

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Dodge County will no longer have a district attorney or any full-time state prosecutors starting this Wednesday, according to Channel 3000 in Madison.

Channel 3's Naomi Kowles talked with District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, who put in his resignation after finding out he would have been the last prosecutor in the office.

RELATED NEWS: Leaders want more county prosecutors working out of Milwaukee police stations

A string of retirements and resignations in the office is to blame for the shortage of lawyers.

RELATED NEWS: City of Milwaukee hires new deputy city attorney to lead litigation section

Klomberg said, when he sent his letter of resignation to Gov. Tony Evers, that the governor's office instead contacted the Department of Administration about using retired state prosecutors to fill the shortage.

Klomberg said the state legislature, which controls starting salaries for DAs, should use its leverage to increase pay. The Wisconsin District Attorney Association wants a starting salary of $70,000 a year, Channel 3000 reports.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip