City of Milwaukee hires new deputy city attorney to lead litigation section

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee announced last week that Attorney Jennifer Williams was hired as a Deputy City Attorney to lead the office's Litigation Section.

Williams will oversee the work of Section 1983 Litigation, state tort litigation, real estate valuation litigation, property tax foreclosure litigation, defense of disciplinary decisions by the Fire and Police Commission, bankruptcy, licensing, and other litigation. She will also serve as lead counsel on cases when needed.

According to the city, Williams has over 15 years of litigation experience. She has worked as an Assistant District Attorney for Milwaukee County, Deputy City Attorney for the City of Racine, and in private practices. She has served as an adjunct professor of criminology at Marquette University, as well as presented several training seminars for attorneys and law enforcement personnel.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 2002 with a double major in International Relations and French, and then graduated from Marquette Law School in 2007. She is also fluent in Spanish.

