Disney+ movie about the life of Giannis scheduled to debut in 2022

Get the popcorn and snacks ready because the Disney movie about Giannis and his brothers called 'Rise' will debut on Disney+ in 2022.

The movie will follow the journey of the Antetokounmpo family from Nigeria to Greece to the U.S.A. It will be an inspiring story about how a family launched the career of three NBA champions, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas.

The entire 2021 season already seemed like the best movie ever since it ended with a Bucks championship, and this is just the icing on the cake to watch a movie about the two-time MVP.

A press release from Disney Plus explains part of the movie and journey as such: "After emigrating to Greece from Nigeria, Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, encouraged by their father, the brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes. With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family."

Who needs a James Bond or Marvel movie when you have a Giannis movie to look forward too? Not us.

