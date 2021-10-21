Kohl's holding a national hiring event

MILWAUKEE — Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s will be hosting a national hiring event from Oct. 21-23 for numerous types of positions.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, candidates can interview for full- and part-time positions, and can receive a job offer on the same day as the interview. For more information on the hiring event, head to Kohl’s corporate website.
The Milwaukee area has many Kohl’s locations, with many seasonal and permanent positions available. For more information on local jobs, check out careers.kohls.com.