Kohl's holding a national hiring event

MILWAUKEE — Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s will be hosting a national hiring event from Oct. 21-23 for numerous types of positions.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, candidates can interview for full- and part-time positions, and can receive a job offer on the same day as the interview. For more information on the hiring event, head to Kohl’s corporate website .

The Milwaukee area has many Kohl’s locations , with many seasonal and permanent positions available. For more information on local jobs, check out careers.kohls.com .

