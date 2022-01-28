Delivery driver recounts moments in Milwaukee police shooting aftermath

MILWAUKEE — A Grubhub delivery driver was picking up a food order when he found himself surrounded by yellow crime scene tape and police on Thursday night.

"I got to the red light at Wisconsin Avenue and that's when I started seeing Milwaukee Police coming from every direction," Adorno said. "My first instinct was to see if everything was okay."

According to Milwaukee Police, an officer was checking on a person slumped in a car in the 2100 block of St. Paul Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the man tried to get away and showed a gun. The two men shot at each other. Both were hurt.

Police said the suspect then took the officer's squad car, crashed into a car about a mile away near 17th Street and Clybourn, then ran away before he was arrested nearby.

Adorno had his phone recording as he watched first responders bring someone into an ambulance on Wisconsin Avenue.

"It was a stressful situation at first because I didn't know what was going on, and then it was more stressful when I couldn't leave," Adorno said.

The suspect is expected to live and the Milwaukee Police officer was released from the hospital Friday afternoon.

The officer, identified as 26-year-old Herbert Davis, will be put on administrative duty which is routine in shootings with law enforcement. MPD said Davis has more than 7 years on the job.

MPD said the other driver who was hit is expected to be okay.

Police again thanked the people who stopped to help the injured officer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip