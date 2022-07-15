Watch Now
Day 1: Bastille Days returns to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square after 2 years

Bastille Days kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday for the first time in two years.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 23:39:06-04

MILWAUKEE — After two long years, Bastille Days in Milwaukee is back.

The Storm the Bastille 5K wrapped up Thursday evening, capping off a day of food, fun, music, and culture.

It was a perfect day in Cathedral Square as Bastille Days kicked off. Sheldon Jones and Allison Sanders were among the thousands outside taking advantage of a good time in downtown Milwaukee.

“I’m here eating and I’m enjoying the breeze, the festivities. I’m having a really good time. It means a lot," Sanders said.

“It’s awesome. It feels good just being out with the number of people,” Jones added.

From the food, the retail, the dancing - there was something for everyone. John Henkel came to Milwaukee from Chicago with his young daughter. He is not French, but understands the significance of the French celebration in the city.

“This is Milwaukee and it’s not a bad place to do it," Henkel said.

Bastille Days brings Milwaukee together to commemorate the French Revolution, which began 232 years ago. The fun doesn't stop Thursday, it is just beginning. The festival goes through until Sunday.

