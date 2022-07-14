Highlights from Day 1 of Bastille Days in Milwaukee's Cathedral Square

MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days is back! After waiting for two years, the largest celebration of French independence outside of France has returned to Cathedral Square in Milwaukee.

There were flags, beignets, and cheese galore to celebrate the holiday.

Notably missing was the iconic Eiffel Tower replica on the grounds. This year, the organizing committee had to substitute the tower for an inflatable one. The normal tower needs repairs before it can be displayed again.

