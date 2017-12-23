The family of Milwaukee Police crossing guard Andrew Tyler talked for the first time tonight since learning a man has been charged in their loved one's death.

Tyler was hit last month on his way to work at Kluge Elementary School. He died from his injuries weeks later.

"I just don't see how anybody could do that now. How you could be so heartless and evil," said Sharon Tyler, daughter.

Tyler's family knew police were closing in on a suspect, but needed more evidence. Sharon Tyler is thankful for an arrest in her father's death, but wished the suspect would simply confess.

"I think it would have been better for the family if he had turned himself in and had some remorse," said Tyler.

Terrence Harris was taken into custody Thursday in California. He is the man police said hit and killed Tyler.

"I would love to just pick his brain like what were thinking," said Tyler.

While Tyler was in the hospital cling to life, police said the suspect was trying to cover up his crime. Evidence included text messages to friends about an accident and phone calls to five body shops.

"It's a relief I think just to know he's not on the streets and he could do this to somebody else," said Javan Willis, son-in-law.

Tyler's 12-year-old granddaughter saw how one persons actions can effect so many.

"Be careful about what you're doing in life because like it could just be a few seconds where you can make one big mistake to hurt a lot of people," said Amira Randolph, granddaughter.

The family is now bracing to face Tyler's alleged killer in court.

"We are definitely not afraid to look this guy in the eye and let him know that what he did was wrong and hope that justice will be served," said Tyler.

In the midst of tragedy the family received some happy news. After trying for years to have a baby, Sharon found out she was pregnant the night of her dad's funeral with what would have been his 16th grandchild.

"Maybe dad pulled some strings yah know for us to have something to be happy about this Christmas," said Tyler.

Police are still looking for the 1995 Burgundy Buick LeSabre used in the hit and run. They believe it's under a tarp somewhere in Milwaukee. Call police if you see it. It was a tip that lead police to Harris in the first place.