Wisconsin Humane Society receives shipment of abused Georgia dogs

The Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus received 13 dogs Thursday that were part of a crop of 90 animals confiscated from a hoarding situation in Atlanta.

Firefighters found 90 dogs inside one home earlier this month.

All of the dogs are afraid and nearly all of them are sick, according to the Humane Society.

"They're going to require some time to open up and adapt to new surroundings," said Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Speed says the dogs didn't suffer any injuries from the fire but have skin issues and upper respiratory problems. She thinks the dogs had very little human interaction because they're so timid around them.

"Dogs from hoarding situations, they don't receive socialization, love or affection," Speed said. "They don't get to learn humans can be really wonderful."

One of the dogs, a 6 month old named Gemini, sat in Speed's lap. At the beginning, she was shaking uncontrollably and at times, appeared to be breathing heavily. However, after about 10 minutes, she calmed down and was perfectly relaxed in Speed's arms.

"With consistent love and guidance and training, the dogs can make full recoveries and become really happy healthy companions to many families," Speed said. "It's heartbreaking to see these stories and see the images from where they're found but the silver lining is, they're here now and they're safe."

The Humane Society is in need of foster homes for these and other dogs at the shelter. However, if people aren't able to foster or adopt dogs, they say donations would be deeply appreciated.

A total of 17 dogs were sent to Wisconsin from the overcrowded shelter.

The Wisconsin Humane Society will begin assessing the animals to see which ones are ready for adoption, and those who are will be available after the holiday.

The humane society is also in need of foster families, and they encourage anyone interested to learn more at their website