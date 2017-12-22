Holiday Hacks: Shopping tips for procrastinators

There are no silent nights in any stores around Milwaukee right now as registers work overtime.

Shoppers have just three days until Christmas. Malls have already extended their hours. But most say you need to get up early if you want to beat the longest lines.

Best Times to Shop:

BayShore 8 - 10 a.m.

Southridge 8 - 10 a.m.

Johnson Creek 9 - 11 a.m.

Pleasant Prairie 9 - 11 a.m.

The holiday hack to beat the rush: Start an hour early at the department stores.

Boston Store opens 7 a.m. and stays open until midnight from now until Christmas Eve. And if you don't want to stop shopping Kohl's is now 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve.

All the malls expect a big rush in the middle of the day and long lines on Saturday.

The holiday hack: don't forget to grab the basics.

"It is amazing how many times at the end people are running in for batteries and tape and wrapping paper," said Phil Kelley, Meijer store director.

When it comes to preparing for your holiday feast grocery stores are already seeing long wait times and they expect to throughout the weekend.

Grocery Store Busy Times:

Friday 2 - 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 - 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 - 6 pm.

"If you are going to shop on the weekend, shop as early as possible," said Anthony Kuchinsky, Metro Market store director.

The final holiday hack: double check your list so you don't leave anything behind.

The top most forgotten items for the grocery store: