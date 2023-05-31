Dating app suspect Timothy Olson requests to represent himself

MILWAUKEE — Timothy Olson, 52, appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom for a status conference on Wednesday without counsel. After previously asking for a new public defender, Olson has now requested to proceed pro se, meaning he would represent himself.

Olson faces a felony kidnapping charge, among other charges, in Milwaukee County Court. Prosecutors say he abducted a 79-year-old woman at the Casa Di Giorgio restaurant, forced her to drive around, and stole money from her.

He is also facing charges in Racine County, where he is accused of using a dating app to drug and then steal from women in bars. One of those women later died. He also became a person of interest in South Milwaukee after the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, who collapsed just minutes after being seen with him at a bar.

Olson is wanted by several police departments for similar crimes against women, like Racine where he has a warrant for five additional counts of Felony Identify Theft for financial gain.

Whether Olson will represent himself or keep a court-appointed attorney will be decided when he returns to court for a status conference on June 5.

