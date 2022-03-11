Darrell Brooks trial: Questionnaires to be sent to potential jurors to determine impartiality

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks appeared in Waukesha County Municipal Court Friday, requesting a change of venue or jurors for his trial.

Brooks is accused of driving his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more. He is facing 77 charges in Waukesha County and additional charges in Milwaukee for an unrelated incident.

Attorneys for Brooks had previously requested a change in judge which was granted. On Friday, they appeared back in court to request a change in venue or jurors.

In the request submitted in February, Brooks' attorneys said, "The effects of the parade incident on the Waukesha community have been profound and pervasive, evidenced by the sheer number of people directly affected... and all those who have directly contributed, financially and otherwise, to individually support the victims. The powerful and passionate community response and the intense media coverage of the tragedy and Mr. Brooks, require a change of venue in this case to ensure a fair trial."

The judge decided Friday that questionnaires would be sent to potential Waukesha County jurors. Those will then be returned by June 1. If 80-90% of them show impartiality, then there could be a fair trial in Waukesha County.

The judge said there may be a hearing on the jury situation once the questionnaires are returned. However, she has tentatively set Brooks' next trial date for October 3.

