Judge grants conditional release for Anissa Weier in Slender Man stabbing

A Waukesha County judge has granted the conditional release for one of the two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing.

On Thursday, a judge granted 19-year-old Anissa Weier's request for release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was expected to spend 25 years.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of a classmate when the girls were 12. At the time, the girls said they were trying to please the fictional horror character, Slender Man.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and has spent the last three years in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

In March, Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to be released because she's reached the limits of treatment. Weier sent in a letter to the judge saying she's forgiven herself for the attempted killing, that she won't let herself be used as a weapon again and that she's exhausted the hospital's resources.

Weier's release will not be immediate. The state will develop a release plan and another hearing is set for Sept. 10.

