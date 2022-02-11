Watch
Waukesha parade suspect's attorneys file motion to change court

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 10:50:01-05

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha parade attack suspect's attorneys have filed a motion to change the trial venue, and request a sequestered jury.

Darrell Brooks is facing more than 70 charges and is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 during the Waukesha Christmas parade.

If the motion is approved, the trial could take place outside of Waukesha County Court with a different judge.

In the motion, Brooks' attorney stated that "due to the intense media coverage anticipated for any upcoming trial... it is imperative that jurors be sequestered to prevent access to media reports covering the trial."

If that's approved, the jury would be comprised of residents outside of Waukesha County.

