Darrell Brooks trial continues, state not expected to rest its case as previously planned

WAUKESHA — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, hit and killed six people and injured scores of others with an SUV on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time.

The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since he motioned to dismiss his attorneys and act as his own defense.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, FRIDAY, OCT. 14

9:01 a.m. update:

Not even two minutes into court and Brooks has started arguing over subject matter jurisdiction. Judge Dorow called it an "irrelevant matter."

"This is an irrelevant matter you're attempting to bring up in front of the jury. The jury is here, please show respect for decorum," Dorow said.

She excused the jury.

RECAP ON TRIAL ON THURSDAY, OCT. 13

On Thursday, the state called Laura Thein, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, to testify.

She spoke about fellow dancer and friend Ginny Sorenson who was struck and killed by the SUV during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

"She was close to everybody. We were like sisters," said Thein. "And if you had a problem, she would always ask you about it."

The state showed video evidence during the proceedings, and at one point, a man in the gallery buried his face in his hands and plugged his ears to avoid seeing and hearing the video.

After Thein's testimony and a recess, Brooks was allowed to rant for more than 50 minutes. He challenged the jurisdiction of the court and claimed that his constitutional rights are being violated.

Judge Jennifer Dorow then gave the state the opportunity to respond at which time, District Attorney Susan Opper called Brooks' rant "nothing more than legal mumbo jumbo."

"He has an agenda here. It's to stall, delay, disrupt, intimidate, and it's not going to work."

