Damage assessment teams fan out across Menasha as tornado survivors begin to rebuild their lives

MENASHA, Wis. — Damage assessment teams spread across Winnebago County Thursday, inspecting properties damaged by the July 27 tornado that caused widespread devastation in Menasha.

Mark Wirtz Damage assessment teams were out Thursday in Menasha.

Desiree Morin's apartment was destroyed in the storm. She, her fiancé, her son, and her pets escaped into their hallway as bricks collapsed and the roof was blown off.

"If it would've been 100 foot over, we would've all died," Morin said.

Watch: Picking up the pieces after tornado in Menasha:

Teams assessing damage to homes and businesses in Menasha

When asked what she lost, Morin didn't hesitate.

Mark Wirtz Desiree Morin looks at pictures of the damage done to her apartment.

"Everything. I was able to save one basket of my son's laundry out the door and my mom's ashes. That's it," Morin said.

She described the scene outside her building after the tornado struck.

"There was an explosion of bricks. Thousands of bricks covered the entire parking lot. Trees were uprooted. Just destruction. Just complete explosion it looked like," Morin said.

Desiree Morin Damage to Desiree's apartment.

Morin said she will likely never return to the apartment. Now homeless and without belongings, she is focused on what comes next.

"Just to find a place for us to call home," Morin said.

Despite everything, she said she is holding onto gratitude.

"I'm honestly just happy that everybody is okay. That's the most important thing," Morin said.

"All we want is a place to live and to hopefully replace some of the things my children cherish that they lost. That's about it," Morin said.

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The assessment teams conducting inspections Thursday included Winnebago County Emergency Management, Public Health, and Human Services, along with Outagamie County CERT and building inspectors from neighboring counties. Team members wore high-visibility vests and carried identification.

Inspections were exterior-only, meaning team members did not enter homes or businesses and residents did not need to be present.

Based on the inspections, the City of Menasha placed color-coded placards on affected buildings. A green placard means the property was inspected with no hazards. Yellow means restricted use. Red means it is not safe to enter.

The assessments document the extent and impact of the damage and are an early step toward seeking possible state or federal assistance, though the city noted the process does not guarantee assistance will be approved.

Residents with questions about the inspection or placard process can contact Menasha Building Inspections at 920-967-3655. Residents should follow the instructions on their placard and leave it in place until the city authorizes its removal.

Morin's friend started a GoFundMe for her to help with the rebuilding their lives: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tornado-disaster-relief-fund-for-family-of-four-and-3-pets

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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