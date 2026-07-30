WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he has activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Winnebago County recovery efforts following the tornado and severe storms that struck the area Monday.

The announcement came after Evers toured storm damage in Menasha and met with local officials, first responders, volunteers and residents affected by the storms.

State officials said preliminary surveys indicate at least one EF-3 tornado touched down in the Menasha-Appleton area Monday, causing widespread damage, power outages, hail and disruptions to public water systems.

Watch: Gov. Evers activates Wisconsin National Guard:

Gov. Evers activates Wisconsin National Guard for Fox Valley tornado recovery

Earlier this week, Evers signed Executive Order #300 declaring a state of emergency to support response and recovery efforts across the region.

“We are continuing to assess the devastation Wisconsin is seeing, especially in Winnebago County,” Evers said in a statement. “Families, businesses, and entire neighborhoods are hurting, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help them recover.”

According to the governor’s office, National Guard members will assist local authorities with debris removal, traffic and safety support, wellness checks and other recovery operations requested by county officials.

Officials said utility crews continue working to restore power to thousands of residents, while shelters remain open for displaced community members.

State and local officials are urging residents to avoid downed power lines, obey road closures and give emergency crews space to safely continue cleanup efforts.

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