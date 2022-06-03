Cyclists to take over Hoan Bridge for UPAF Ride for the Arts this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Move over drivers, cyclists will be taking over the Hoan Bridge on Sunday for the UPAF Ride for the Arts event. After two years of modified events, this year's ride will feature a 12-mile loop course over the Hoan Bridge from Milwaukee to Cudahy. During that time WI-794 will be closed to drivers.

"This is the city's one and only chance to be on top of the Hoan Bridge without being in your car," said Katie Korek, senior public relations specialist for UPAF.

UPAF supports 14 Milwaukee area performing arts organizations. After decreasing donations and funds due to the pandemic, the money raised from this event is important in helping performers continue their work on the stage.

"This is a critical support for these organizations, because as you can imagine, they have been hit so hard over these last two years," said Korek.

After the ride, the party will continue with a finish line party at 1 p.m. at Urban Park, which is just south of Veterans Park in Milwaukee.

For those looking for a shorter ride, the "Slow Roll" is a group ride that will embark at 10:30 a.m. on a celebratory “last lap” from the North Gateway of the Hoan Loop Course in downtown Milwaukee to the Port of Milwaukee exit and back again for a 5-mile loop.

The Arts Path around Lake Shore State Park from 8:30-10:30 a.m. This short-distance ride offers greater access to riders of all ages and abilities, especially designed with families in mind.

Ride in costume for a chance to win prizes!

