RACINE, Wis. — There is a large police presence at Graceland Cemetery in Racine due to a critical incident, police say.

It happened before 3 p.m.

Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident. Thank you!! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip