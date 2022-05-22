Family identifies man shot and killed by Racine Police officer

The man shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday afternoon was Da'Shontay King Sr., according to family. He was 37 years old.

"He was a good father, cousin, uncle. He always had a smile," said his cousin, Dasani Marie.

Marie and another cousin, Terriyah Johnson, showed photos to TMJ4 News of them with King at a favorite hangout just days before his death.

On Friday afternoon, police said they stopped a car while executing a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.

We know now that man was King.

According to police — who have not yet identified King — the suspect ran from the car with a gun and led an officer on a foot chase

TMJ4 News chose only to identify King on Saturday once certain immediate family members had been notified.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer chased the suspect over a fence and a small hill just before the shooting.

"The armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon," said Robinson.

According to Robinson, officers attempted life-saving measures but the man did not survive.

King's sisters, standing in the empty lot along Carroll Street where he was shot, chose not to speak with us.

While they were there, they moved a small memorial of balloons and flowers closer to the spot where he fell.

Cousin's Dasani and Terriyah said the family has been through a lot.

In February, they said, King's cousin, Demond Hicks, was shot and killed, but not by police.

And in 2020, King lost his mother, Glenda King-Epps.

He grew up in Racine and leaves behind several young children.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation.

On Saturday, they said they had no additional information to share at that time.

