RACINE — A large number of Racine police are responding to an incident in the area of 11th and Center Friday afternoon.

TMJ4 News crews spotted squad cars and a mobile command center stretching for blocks in that area for several hours.

TMJ4 11th and Center



Racine police tell us they are not sharing any information at the moment. Burlington police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Neighbors tell TMJ4's Bruce Harrison they heard shots and one said they knew someone involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip