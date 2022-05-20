Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police response at 11th and Center in Racine

A large number of Racine police are responding to an incident at 11th and Center Friday afternoon.
11th and Center
Posted at 3:59 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:16:50-04

RACINE — A large number of Racine police are responding to an incident in the area of 11th and Center Friday afternoon.

TMJ4 News crews spotted squad cars and a mobile command center stretching for blocks in that area for several hours.

11th and Center
11th and Center

Racine police tell us they are not sharing any information at the moment. Burlington police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Neighbors tell TMJ4's Bruce Harrison they heard shots and one said they knew someone involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com