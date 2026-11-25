PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington is close to approving a full rewrite of its zoning code — the set of rules that governs how land in the city can legally be used — for the first time in decades.

The city has spent the last few years workshopping a new zoning code to keep pace with a growing population. The existing code was written back in the 1960s, city leaders said at last week's Common Council meeting.

This years-long rewrite process is now drawing close to approval. It is on the Common Council's agenda next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thousands of neighbors and businesses received notices from the city about the rewrite. Among them is The Food Pantry Inc., which moved to a building on Grand Avenue in 2025 and eventually hopes to share that space with other nonprofits.

"As the community is growing and changing, we want to be able to grow and change with it," said Steve Hansen, President and CEO of The Food Pantry Inc.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Steve Hansen

Hansen said he views the update favorably but still took his concerns to the Common Council meeting before Thanksgiving.

"I thought it was positive, considering how long this code has been around," Hansen said. "This is a single use facility, and so we would have to get shared use access."

The city signaled it wanted to help iron out those kinds of issues after the code passes — a move some neighbors said puts the gravy before the turkey.

One sticking point for residents is a change that is absent from the rewrite: the rezoning of a large vacant lot in the older neighborhood near the Harbor Campus.

The city has rebuffed two apartment development proposals at that site, but the new code would keep it designated as high-density residential.

Lori Schultz, a Port Washington neighbor, said the lot does not fit the scale of development being proposed there. Other neighbors have expressed similar opinions in the past.

"It just isn't big enough for how many units they want to put back there," Schultz said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lori Schultz

During last week's meeting, Mayor Ted Neitzke noted that existing land owners would still be able to abide by their current zoning rules, and that any changes would potentially take effect at the next transfer of land.

Last year, the city updated its zoning code, creating a new zoning designation to accommodate Vantage's $15 billion data center complex.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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