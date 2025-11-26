PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Food Pantry Inc. in Port Washington has completed its move to a new location on Grand Avenue, expanding to a facility four to five times larger than its previous church basement space.

The new facility, housed in a former medical clinic on Grand Avenue, features a grocery store-style layout where clients can walk through aisles and select items they need. The new location is ready in time for the holiday season, with the pantry estimating a 20 percent increase in clients since the move.

Executive Director Marcia Nosko said the organization is focused on "servicing the whole person, versus just providing food."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Marcia Nosko

The organization plans to expand beyond food distribution to include comprehensive community services. Future additions will include health check-ups and a community kitchen. The pantry has already begun hosting blood drives at the new location.

Watch: Port Washington's food pantry executive director says new space will 'service the whole person'

Port Washington food pantry director: New space will 'service the whole person'

The larger space includes dedicated inventory areas, a main shopping floor, and a clothing shop currently stocked with winter and fall gear. Volunteer Carol Meinerz manages the clothing section.

"We're trying to keep it as minimal but as efficient as possible," Meinerz said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Carol Meinerz

Steve Hansen, who works with the organisation, explained the improved logistics of the new space.

"After we receive our food and sort it, then we bring it in here. We store it, and then it's easy access to get it out onto the shopping floor," Hansen said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Steve Hansen

The Food Pantry Inc. of Port Washington is located at 1777 W. Grand Avenue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip