MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found Thomas Zollicoffer guilty on all seven counts Thursday in the killings of three people in two Milwaukee shootings on Aug. 8.

Zollicoffer was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz and Shamarla Hare, along with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

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The verdict capped a dramatic final day of trial in which Zollicoffer took the stand in his own defense and gave jurors a different account of the shootings than the one they heard in his recorded police interview.

Zollicoffer testified that DeHerrera was shot during a struggle over a gun with Bucholz at a home near 21st and Pierce streets.

Prosecutors confronted him with statements he made to police after his arrest.

“In that interview, you tell Detective Flores that you shot Vanessa in the head, right?” the prosecutor asked.

“Correct, I did,” Zollicoffer responded.

The prosecutor then pointed out that Zollicoffer was telling jurors he did not kill DeHerrera and asked whether his earlier statements to police were lies.

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“That is exactly what I’m saying,” Zollicoffer responded.

Zollicoffer told jurors he lied to detectives because he felt guilty and believed his actions contributed to DeHerrera’s death.

His cross-examination became heated at times.

“You ever been in a situation like that before, ma’am?” Zollicoffer asked the prosecutor.

“I’ve never murdered three people. No,” she responded.

“Well, me neither,” Zollicoffer said.

Zollicoffer also acknowledged shooting Hare at a second home near 39th and Townsend streets. He testified that Hare grabbed him before he fired, but acknowledged on cross-examination that he did not see Hare with a weapon.

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In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors Zollicoffer was standing against what they called a “mountain of evidence” left behind by his actions.

The defense urged jurors to focus on unanswered questions and argued there was reasonable doubt, challenging witness identifications and the firearms evidence presented during the trial.

Earlier Thursday, a DNA analyst testified about DNA recovered from the 9 mm Taurus at the center of the case. A Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory firearms examiner testified that the gun fired cartridge casings recovered from both homicide scenes, as well as bullets recovered from DeHerrera and Hare.

Police arrested Zollicoffer three days after the killings following an hour-long standoff.

Zollicoffer faces mandatory life imprisonment for each first-degree intentional homicide conviction. A judge will determine whether he could ever become eligible for extended supervision.

A sentencing hearing is set for Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.

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