MILWAUKEE — Witnesses described a terrifying scene inside a Milwaukee home on Wednesday, testifying in day three of trial about the moments prosecutors say Thomas Zollicoffer shot and killed 38-year-old Shamarla Hare in August.

The case stems from two Milwaukee shootings on Aug. 8 that left Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz and Hare dead. Prosecutors allege Zollicoffer killed all three.

Watch the video report below:

Zollicoffer trial: Witnesses testify, friend details night of deadly shootings

Several people inside the home near 39th and Townsend streets back in August said they were hanging out when a man they identified as Zollicoffer entered.

"He came in, he said, 'Listen, I got something to tell y'all,’" recalled Pat Carter, a friend of Hare.

Hare responded, according to witnesseses, 'Why the eff do we got to listen to you?'

Pat told the jury he pulled a gun and shot Hare multiple times. She said he later looked at her with tears in his eyes, apologized, and left.

"I was stuck there frozen in shock, couldn’t see anything. Then he went and shot her again on top of her head," Pamela Carter, another witness said through tears.

Pamela testified that the man said he had killed his child's mother before leaving the home.

Friend testifies about night of killings

Jurors also heard from Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, who pleaded guilty earlier this week to harboring a felon for driving Zollicoffer that night and agreed to testify truthfully.

Phengphonsavanh testified Zollicoffer called him around 9 p.m. Aug. 8, asking for a ride from the area of 21st and Pierce streets. He said Zollicoffer told him to drive fast and directed him to a home near 39th and Townsend.

During that car ride, he testified Zollicoffer called someone and said he had "dropped four bodies" and killed DeHerrera, his ex-girlfriend.

When they got to 39th and Townsend, Phengphonsavanh said he waited in the car, heard gunshots, and saw Zollicoffer return.

"Why did you stay?" the state asked.

"I was scared he would come back and harm my family," Phengphonsavanh replied.

He also testified Zollicoffer threw his cellphone out of the car near 50th and Capitol streets before asking to be driven to another home near 71st Street and Silver Spring Drive.

Investigators detail evidence

Detectives showed jurors surveillance footage and license plate reader images that investigators used to track a vehicle between the two crime scenes.

Police have said the shootings, which left DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz and Hare dead, were connected.

Days after the shootings, investigators located Zollicoffer at his cousin's home.

During the standoff that followed, authorities said Zollicoffer threw items out of the home, including a handwritten note addressed to DeHerrera.

Detective Paul Martinez read the note aloud in court.

It began, "Vanessa, first off I love you, but I'm not sorry."

"I warned you to stop playing with me and you did anyway. I hate my actions, but I forgive myself and I will see you in the afterlife. Mom, you are my world, my world.”

Martinez acknowledged on cross-examination that the note was undated.

Zollicoffer has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors are expected to finish calling witnesses Thursday, with closing arguments potentially beginning that afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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