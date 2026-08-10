‘We feel like we’re in a nightmare’: Families mourn two people killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Two families are grieving after two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night near 21st and Pierce in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of West Pierce Street.

Police said a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members on Sunday identified the victims as 26-year-old Vanessa Rheanne DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, adding that the two were friends.

Vanessa’s mother, Monica Pinter, said her daughter was a mother of two who loved her boys and had a silly, carefree side.

Bri, Vanessa’s cousin and best friend, remembers the same side of her — always dancing, being silly, and making people around her happy.

“She was amazing, just lit up the world, and lit up every single room she went in,” Bri said.

Vanessa's family. Vanessa Rheanne DeHerrera.

Now, one of Bri’s last memories with Vanessa is much harder to hold onto.

Bri said she was texting Vanessa just two minutes before the shooting.

“That’s what kills me the most, like, if I had known, I don’t know what I could’ve done. But it was two minutes before,” Bri said through tears.

Vanessa’s family said they believe the shooting was tied to a domestic dispute.

Bri said Vanessa had recently moved in with her to get away from a man she had been with.

They added they believed Bucholz was trying to help when he was also shot.

“So many emotions for an innocent friend of hers that got caught in a situation that had nothing to do with him,” Kelly Carpe, Vanessa’s aunt, said.

Bucholz’s sister described Bucholz as genuine, loyal, and caring.

She said he loved music, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and making sure the people around him were supported.

Scott's family. Scott Bucholz.

Erica Hunt was home with her children when she heard “booms” from the next apartment over.

“I heard people run out in the hallway. I was scared. I went through my own phase of shock. Then anger. Very, very, very angry this happened so close to home.”

She said her heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones.

“Multiple families who have not, won’t get a chance to see their baby again, and that breaks my heart,” Hunt said.

Police said they have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

TMJ4 reached out to police again Sunday evening for an update, but didn’t hear back immediately.

A GoFundMe has been started by both DeHerrera's and Bucholz's families to cover funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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