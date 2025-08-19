Community organizers and residents react to new leader tapped for Milwaukee's violence prevention office

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man with a unique perspective, has been tapped to lead Milwaukee's office dedicated to stopping violence before it starts.

Adam Procell, who served 25 years in prison for homicide, was appointed to director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety (OCWS).

"I'm 61 years old now, and I've watched things change dramatically," Crystal Scott said.

For Scott, OCWS is crucial because she's seen its impact first-hand.

"I used to live in the Garden Homes neighborhood, so it's getting beautiful over there. They're doing wonderful over there," Scott explained.

That change was made possible by United Garden Homes Inc. which received some funding previously from OCWS.

"They allowed me to have people, boots on the ground, and they paid their salaries for boots on the ground," Desilynn Smith said.

Smith's the executive director for United Garden Homes Inc, a local organization that's focused on empowering the community with education in violence interception, mental health stability, and substance abuse and misuse.

Both Smith and Scott said they're hoping the positive impact of OCWS continues as new leadership takes over.

"If you wanna see some results, you gotta use someone that can reach people. The best way to help violence is to know something about violence," Scott added.

Procell was appointed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday; however, he wasn't on the mayor's short list last month when two public town halls were held for community input.

"He gave us a voice, or made us think the community had a voice, and snatched it from us," Smith said.

"I feel like a lot of voices were not heard in the selection process in the first place," Scott echoed.

Despite their frustration with the process, both women said they're looking forward to having Procell take the lead.

"I look forward to this and like I said, the main thing that struck me, what he said was the first thing he's going to do is listen, and sometimes, you have to listen in order to hear," Scott said.

"I think he will be superb. He's been doing it all of this time, he had his own business, and I think he will be superb at handling it. I think he's gonna bring integrity back into the space and trust back into the community," Smith said.

"It sounds like for the first time in a few years you're feeling optimistic about this office," Reporter Jenna Rae asked Smith.

"Yes, I am, I am," Smith responded.

The mayor's office said Procell was considered after the town hall's already happened and added that the public forums were helpful in the selection process because the issues raised during those events informed the mayor's decision.

