Common Council to take up final vote on Milwaukee Tool proposal Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Plans to renovate a vacant office building and bring additional office space for Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool to downtown Milwaukee will receive a final vote at the city's Common Council meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, up to 2,000 additional jobs could come to Milwaukee.

The building is located near the corner of 5th and Michigan.

Plans show the entire renovation would cost about $30 million. In the current proposal, the city of Milwaukee would provide up to $20 million in tax subsidies for this project.

The full Common Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to review the plans and set to vote on whether or not to approve the proposal, after the recommendation to do so was made by the city's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee last week.

That recommendation came after hours of discussion, which included talks about ways to ensure strong wages, good working environments, and benefits for workers such as food service workers, janitorial staff, and security workers who would work here.

At one point, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman said the majority of the common council wouldn't vote to provide subsidies unless the company accepted an agreement that includes labor-union-like provisions.

Eventually, a commitment was made by Milwaukee Tool to include a $15 minimum wage for service workers.

Milwaukee Tool officials say the goal is to have some of those employees working inside this building by October of this year.

