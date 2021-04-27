Common Council committee advances multi-million dollar proposal to bring Milwaukee Tool to downtown

On Tuesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee took up advanced a multi-million dollar proposal for Milwaukee Tool that could mean more than 1,200 jobs to downtown Milwaukee. The Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee voted to advance the proposal to the full council.

The manufacturing company left the city for the suburbs in the 1960s, but now wants to return to an increasingly bustling downtown area.

If the project is approved, Milwaukee Tool would remodel a vacant office building downtown, located at 501 West Michigan Street. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says it would be a "serious mistake" for the council to reject the project.

In a statement Friday, Barrett urged Milwaukee Common Council members to approve a resolution that would provide $12.1 million in grant money for the project.

"Probably over the last half-century, this might be the largest one-time infusion of jobs that we have seen," said Barrett during Tuesday's meeting. "That's the opportunity that's sitting right before us right now and I don't want us to miss."

Alderman Bob Bauman threatened to derail the proposal if it does not include more city imposed workplace standards in exchange for tax breaks.

