Coast Guard ramps up Lake Michigan patrols for Fourth of July weekend boating safety

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard is stepping up patrols on Lake Michigan this Fourth of July weekend, conducting vessel inspections and watching for boating under the influence as holiday crowds take to the water.

Lieutenant Joe Neff, with Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan's public affairs office, said keeping boaters safe is the mission.

"The game plan for the Coast Guard is trying to get that out to everybody. We want you to be safe out there on Lake Michigan," Neff said.

The Coast Guard recommends boaters be prepared.

"We're going to be doing recreational inspections of vessels again, making sure nobody's out there boating under the influence. We're going to be checking for life jackets, flares, comms equipment. So yeah, if you're going to be on Lake Michigan, make sure you got everything you need to be safely on the water," Neff said.

The Coast Guard also reminds boaters to double-check that they have sufficient fuel, charged batteries and enough life jackets before heading out.

Alcohol is the leading factor in deadly boating accidents, according to the Coast Guard.

One of the bigger challenges this weekend will be the July 4 fireworks celebrations, when large numbers of boaters are out after dark. Neff offered advice for navigating crowded waters at night.

"Just as you're navigating through, make sure you're vigilant, make sure where other boaters are and slowly travel through those spots to get ready to get a good spot for the fireworks," Neff said.

The Coast Guard's quick response capabilities were on display last September, when crews successfully rescued 3 people after a plane went down in Lake Michigan near Racine.

Santiago Rolon, who was out fishing on Lake Michigan Thursday, said he already has a plan for the busy holiday weekend.

"I do, yeah, especially on a small boat," Rolon said, when asked if he tries to avoid big crowds.

Rolon said the lake is worth it, though. "It's a good time to sport fish, and I enjoy it a lot."

The Coast Guard also advises boaters to let a family member or friend know when they will be out on the water and when they plan to return.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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